Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:34 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Phenix City, AL with garage

Phenix City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1911 Tranquil Lane
1911 Tranquil Ln, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1545 sqft
1911 Tranquil Lane - 1911 Tranquill Lane Available 07/16/20 North Phenix City Beauty! - North Phenix City Beauty! Summerville Rd just off of JR Allen Pkwy, easy access to Ft. Benning. Great schools. Brick exterior with cedar accent.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
37 Cedarwood Ct
37 Cedarwood Court, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,355
1840 sqft
Welcome to The Meadowood! - Grand home nestled in a cul-de-sac, offers 2000 sq ft w/4 bdrms 2/ba. Kitchen is a chefs delight w/stainless appliances, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, granite counter tops and accented by tile back splash.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
50 Brentwood Dr
50 Brentwood Dr, Phenix City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1542 sqft
Living room w/fireplace, dining area, full kitchen, electric stove, refrigerator w/ice maker, dishwasher, laundry room, 2 car garage, central h/a, patio & burglar alarm. Caged animals only - No Dogs or Cats allowed.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
68 Misty Forest Dr
68 Misty Forest Dr, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1901 sqft
Living Room w/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Full Kitchen, Electric Stove, Microwave, Refrigerator w/ Ice-Maker, Dishwasher, 2 Car Garage, Central H/A, Patio, Rear fence, Burglar Alarm, Sprinkler System

1 of 26

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
28 Springwood Drive
28 Springwood Drive, Phenix City, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3500 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Meadowwood Subdivision Pending application - New paint . Very spacious 3,500 square foot, 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in the Meadowood Subdivision.
Results within 1 mile of Phenix City

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10 Lee Road 2175
10 Lee Road 2175, Lee County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1954 sqft
Large fenced corner lot in Cul-De-Sac. 2-car Garage on side of home. Great room. Dining area. Full kitchen with a breakfast bar. W/D connections. Partial carpet with hardwood floors. Electrical dryer needed. Walk-in closets. Central H/A.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
87 Lee Road 2134
87 Le Rd 2134, Smiths Station, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1962 sqft
Great room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen,office, electric stove, fridge w/ ice maker, built-in dishwasher, laundry room, walk-in closets, granite counter tops throughout the house,hardwood floors in great room and dining room,
Results within 5 miles of Phenix City
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
21 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:53am
7 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1517 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
7341 CEDAR TRACE DRIVE
7341 Cedar Trace Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1648 sqft
double garage, fenced yard

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1528 23rd Street
1528 23rd Street, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$899
1240 sqft
Newly updated & move-in ready! 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Columbus GA has fresh interior and exterior paint giving this home a clean aesthetic. Many new features throughout, including fixtures, lighting, and flooring.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7405 Cedar Creek Loop
7405 Cedar Creek Loop, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1885 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Creek! - This property located in North Columbus has new carpeting and new LVP flooring throughout. Pet friendly! (RLNE2493139)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Annie Court
7 Annie Ct, Russell County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
4307 sqft
7 Annie Court Available 10/01/20 5 Bedroom 4 Bath Home in a great school district! - Beautiful home center cul-de-sac, quiet neighborhood, very large fenced back yard, one bedroom one bath on main floor.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1290 Freedom Ridge Dr
1290 Freedom Ridge Dr, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,535
2588 sqft
Large, 2-story home in a safe and quiet neighborhood located only minutes from Fort Benning. Open floor plan on lower level with large living area with fire place, formal dining room and eat-in kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
1 Unit Available
8055 Creekland Drive
8055 Creekland Drive, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1901 sqft
8055 Creekland Drive Available 11/10/19 Big Creek - Located off Double Churches Rd, home has been fully painted inside and our. Kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Phenix City
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$709
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:47am
11 Units Available
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1522 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside Village is more than just an apartment communityit's a lifestyle. Our luxury amenities are sure to make you feel like you're on vacation every day of the year.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
6 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1679 sqft
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:42am
23 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
1 Unit Available
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$820
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1384 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
1 Unit Available
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
1181 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar Mill Luxury Apartments are more than just a residenceit's a lifestyle. North Columbus' most desired location includes resort amenities just minutes from great shopping and dining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
9001 SCOTTSDALE COURT
9001 Scottsdale Ct, Columbus, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2750 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home with Master and 3 bedrooms upstairs and mother-n-law suite downstairs. Over 2700SF. Very spacious, open kitchen with formal dining. Bonus Room used as an office or formal living on main floor. Large family room with fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE
7357 San Vista Drive, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2554 sqft
7357 SAN VISTA DRIVE Available 08/01/20 NE-Columbus-Ft Benning-Near shopping,I-185 & JR-Parkway - This one will go fast! 2-4 year lease will be considered,no one year leases accepted. I'll only respond to phone call,no emails.
City Guide for Phenix City, AL

With its deep-seeded historical roots dating back to the 19th century, its award-winning community and its sometimes Georgia/sometimes Alabama lifestyle, Phenix City is a surefire bet. With an abundance of cheap apartments to choose from in outstanding apartment communities, your new Phenix apartment rental is only a few clicks away.

When it comes to apartment rentals in Phenix City, quality living is the standard. But this doesn’t mean that rents are high or that the people are pretentious. In fact, apartment rentals in Phenix City are pretty cheap and the people are as charming as their southern accents would let on. Renting an apartment here simply means that you can find a one-bedroom apartment for about $500 complete with upgrades and amenities. Typically, one-bedroom apartments in Phenix range between $500-$750 and while two-bedrooms range from to $600 to $895. Phenix City apartment rentals are also full of amenities and it’s not unlikely that your new apartment will feature a pool, balcony, in-unit washer and dryer and some paid utilities (at least water, sewer, trash).

As you may have guessed, luxury apartments in Phenix City are all around. Local apartment communities like Steeple Crest Luxury Apartments roll out the red carpet for residents and offer spacious apartments without breaking the bank for the finer things in life. Paying around $755 here will land you a 912 square foot one bedroom apartment packed to the brim with great features such as gourmet kitchens, tanning salons on site, Wi-Fi at the pool, fitness/cycling center, and gated access in your new apartment. There are also some great, furnished apartments in Phenix for those moving with a lighter load. While you can find furnished apartments at some of the luxury apartments in town you can also tap into that humble side and pay less at communities like Greenleaf Apartments, which features furnished apartments and short-term leases.

Another glorious thing about this sweet southern city is that virtually every apartment community offers a move-in special, renewal incentives or some other perk for future and current renters. Move-in deposits without specials cost between $300-$500. Those moving with pets will be happy to know that Phenix has no shortage of pet-friendly apartments. Some units only require a pet deposit while other also require a monthly pet rent of about $15 so be sure to check before committing to life with a four-legged roommate.

Saving so much money in rent for your new Phenix City apartment, you’ll be able to take in all the city has to offer. From golf and shopping during the day to testing out the local nightlife (Phenix shares its hotspots with neighboring Columbus, Georgia), you can enjoy your new phenomenal apartment in Phenix City. Happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Phenix City, AL

Phenix City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

