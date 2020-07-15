Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Opelika, AL with garages

Opelika apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
705 Lismore Drive
705 Lismore Court, Opelika, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1239 sqft
705 Lismore Drive Available 08/01/20 Cute house with split bedroom plan! - ***To register for an appointment, please email or text your name, email address, cell phone number and current address along with a picture of your driver's license to
Results within 1 mile of Opelika

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1302 Gatewood Drive
1302 Gatewood Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1302 Gatewood Drive Available 08/07/20 1302 Gatewood Dr. - Beautiful townhouse in Oxley Manor off Gatewood Dr. Conveniently and centrally located in Auburn only 3.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
999 Starr Court
999 Starr Court, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1551 sqft
(New Price) Newly Built Three Bedroom House Ready to Move In! - Don't miss out on this three bedroom property which is available for rent now! While the house is located near the end of this quiet neighborhood, it is conveniently located close to
Results within 5 miles of Opelika
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
8 Units Available
1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1230 sqft
Spacious poolside homes in Auburn, close to restaurants and bars. Refrigerators, bathtubs and air conditioning in apartments. Car wash area and 24-hour maintenance. Cats and dogs allowed. A short walk from Auburn Medical Park.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1412 Cloverbrook Circle
1412 Cloverbrook Cir, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1807 sqft
Cloverbrook Cir - Great one-level home close to Auburn University and the Arts District. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Wood floors in entry, dining room and den. New carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
2428 E. University Dr #1310
2428 East University Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1450 sqft
2428 E. University Dr #1310 Available 08/01/20 Asbury Hills Town Home - Three Bedroom - Great Location - New floor, new granite tops!! Asbury Hills Condominiums located off Shug Jordan Parkway near the intersection of N. Dean Rd.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Shelton Park
516 Waynewood Court
516 Waynewood Court, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
516 Waynewood Court - New Construction Home in the Auburn Loop! One level, hardwood floors throughout. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Home is on a cul-de-sac. Granite countertops, stainless appliances, double car garage, large back deck. No pets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Stage Road
2428 E. University, Unit 503
2428 E University Dr, Auburn, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
2428 E. University, Unit 503 Available 08/03/20 2428 E University Dr. #503 - ASBURY HILLS CONDOS-Kitchen with stove, ref., D/W. microwave, central heat & A/C, carpet, W/D furnished, 1 car garage. GRADS / NO PETS No Pets Allowed (RLNE5823269)

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1716 W. Farmville Road
1716 Farmville Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
Fully Furnished Town Home - Newly Built Townhome in Auburn 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths Beautifully designed 2-story with double garage Open den, kitchen, and dining room Master with ensuite bath is located on the main level. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs.

1 of 22

Last updated April 28 at 08:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Camden Ridge
1704 Stone Pointe Drive
1704 Stone Pointe Dr, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1681 sqft
1704 Stone Pointe Drive Available 08/10/20 1704 Stone Point Drive - Available August 10, 2020 for lease! Brick home located in the Camden Ridge subdivision.

1 of 10

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
302 Bowden Drive
302 Bowden Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
302 Bowden Drive Available 06/01/20 302 Bowden Drive - Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and disposal, granite counter tops, central gas heat & A/C, hardwood floors, washer and dryer furnished, basement, safe room, fenced yard, (yard

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
635 Wrights Mill Rd.
635 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1950 sqft
635 Wrights Mill Rd. Available 08/01/20 Nice Home in Great Location on Wrights Mill Road - Fantastic Location in the Heart of Auburn. This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located on Wright's Mill Road.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Solamere
253 Solamere Lane
253 Solamere Lane, Auburn, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3088 sqft
253 Solamere Lane Available 08/01/20 Spacious Home in Solamere with basement - This charming 3 level home has 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Great Room is open to dining room and well appointed kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Stage Road
1005 Cumberland Drive
1005 Cumberland Drive, Auburn, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1325 sqft
1005 Cumberland Drive Available 08/05/20 Family House Rental - Immaculate one level brick ranch home completely updated in the heart of Auburn.
City Guide for Opelika, AL

"Never once forgotten my manners, 'cause my mama played in public housin’ Opelika, Alabama, but she had a different plan for me…" (-Bubba Sparxxx, "Nowhere")

Opelika is a city that has always been on the fast track. It started as the Trading Center of East Alabama, and today, revitalization is breathing new life into the area with close to $550 million in expansion projects. There are plenty of rentals in Opelika, Alabama once you know where to look. The nice thing about living in this area is no matter what neighborhood you’re in, the commute is less than 20 minutes pretty much anywhere. So it's safe to say the city has come a long way since Bubba Sparxxx sang those lyrics. At the time, she may have had a different plan for Bubba, but today, Opelika is one of the fastest growing small metropolitan areas in the country. Put that in your pipe and smoke it, Mrs. Sparxxx.  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Opelika, AL

Opelika apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

