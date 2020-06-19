All apartments in Columbus
6800 Playfield Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:12 AM

6800 Playfield Drive

6800 Playfield Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1572034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6800 Playfield Drive, Columbus, GA 31907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1197 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Super 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home convenient to everything. Decorative fireplace in living room. Eat in kitchen with washer and dryer hook up. Nice size secondary bedrooms that share a hall bath. Master has en suite bath for privacy. Super backyard!

This is a self viewing home. Follow the below link to receive a one time code good for 24 hours to view this property.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1572034?source=marketing

***Please note: This property is managed by Donna Chapman through RE/MAX Champions. We only take deposits at our office located at 4800 Armour Rd. via money orders. Never give anyone else any other form of payment.*********

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6800 Playfield Drive have any available units?
6800 Playfield Drive has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 6800 Playfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6800 Playfield Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6800 Playfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6800 Playfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6800 Playfield Drive offer parking?
No, 6800 Playfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6800 Playfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6800 Playfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6800 Playfield Drive have a pool?
No, 6800 Playfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6800 Playfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 6800 Playfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6800 Playfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6800 Playfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6800 Playfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6800 Playfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
