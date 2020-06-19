6800 Playfield Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities

Super 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home convenient to everything. Decorative fireplace in living room. Eat in kitchen with washer and dryer hook up. Nice size secondary bedrooms that share a hall bath. Master has en suite bath for privacy. Super backyard!



This is a self viewing home. Follow the below link to receive a one time code good for 24 hours to view this property.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1572034?source=marketing



***Please note: This property is managed by Donna Chapman through RE/MAX Champions. We only take deposits at our office located at 4800 Armour Rd. via money orders. Never give anyone else any other form of payment.*********



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.