All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 6080 Townes Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
6080 Townes Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:45 PM

6080 Townes Way

6080 Townes Way · (706) 660-5422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6080 Townes Way, Columbus, GA 31909

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6080 Townes Way · Avail. Jul 6

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1979 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
6080 Townes Way Available 07/06/20 Beautiful spacious townhome near Flatrock Park! - Come see this spacious and very upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a corner lot for added privacy and a larger yard. You'll love the wood floors throughout the living room, large kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless appliances, as well as new carpet and ample closet space throughout. Walk to Flat Rock Park and the Fall Line Trace. Very upgraded and well kept END UNIT featuring granite counters, hardwood floors throughout the main level living areas, and new carpet. Great room with Electric Fireplace Great floor plan with ample closet space. The kitchen features lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. The corner lot adds extra side yard space as well as privacy, includes yard maintenance and a termite bond. Maintenance free living that's convenient to everything! No Pets.
Currently tenant occupied. Must have an approved application to view the home.
Acceptable criteria is at least a 600 on a credit report, three times the rent a month in income and a great rental history.
Apply online at Ten20property.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4869102)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6080 Townes Way have any available units?
6080 Townes Way has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 6080 Townes Way have?
Some of 6080 Townes Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6080 Townes Way currently offering any rent specials?
6080 Townes Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6080 Townes Way pet-friendly?
No, 6080 Townes Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 6080 Townes Way offer parking?
No, 6080 Townes Way does not offer parking.
Does 6080 Townes Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6080 Townes Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6080 Townes Way have a pool?
No, 6080 Townes Way does not have a pool.
Does 6080 Townes Way have accessible units?
No, 6080 Townes Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6080 Townes Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6080 Townes Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6080 Townes Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd
Columbus, GA 31906
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Liberty Commons Apartments
3390 N Lumpkin Rd
Columbus, GA 31903
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr
Columbus, GA 31820
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr
Columbus, GA 31909

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with PoolColumbus Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbus Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPeachtree City, GA
LaGrange, GAPhenix City, AL
Opelika, ALGriffin, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus State UniversityColumbus Technical College
Auburn UniversityChattahoochee Valley Community College
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity