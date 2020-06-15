Amenities

6080 Townes Way Available 07/06/20 Beautiful spacious townhome near Flatrock Park! - Come see this spacious and very upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a corner lot for added privacy and a larger yard. You'll love the wood floors throughout the living room, large kitchen featuring granite counters and stainless appliances, as well as new carpet and ample closet space throughout. Walk to Flat Rock Park and the Fall Line Trace. Very upgraded and well kept END UNIT featuring granite counters, hardwood floors throughout the main level living areas, and new carpet. Great room with Electric Fireplace Great floor plan with ample closet space. The kitchen features lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. The corner lot adds extra side yard space as well as privacy, includes yard maintenance and a termite bond. Maintenance free living that's convenient to everything! No Pets.

Currently tenant occupied. Must have an approved application to view the home.

Acceptable criteria is at least a 600 on a credit report, three times the rent a month in income and a great rental history.

Apply online at Ten20property.com



No Pets Allowed



