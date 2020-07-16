All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like
4681 Old Cusseta Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, GA
/
4681 Old Cusseta Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

4681 Old Cusseta Rd

4681 Old Cusseta Road · (706) 660-5422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4681 Old Cusseta Road, Columbus, GA 31907

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4681 Old Cusseta Rd · Avail. Aug 10

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4681 Old Cusseta Rd Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom home located near Ft Benning -
Charming 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home that is conveniently located near the back gate of Ft Benning! This home includes a stove, refrigerator and microwave. New carpet and paint throughout. Shed in backyard. No fence. NO PETS!!. Tenant pay all utilities. Gas and Electric. Landscaping is included with rent. Alarm in home.
Approved applicants only for showings. Tenant Occupied
Apply online at ten20property.com.
Acceptable criteria is at least a 600 on a credit report, three times the rent a month in income and a great rental history.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4896700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4681 Old Cusseta Rd have any available units?
4681 Old Cusseta Rd has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 4681 Old Cusseta Rd have?
Some of 4681 Old Cusseta Rd's amenities include microwave, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4681 Old Cusseta Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4681 Old Cusseta Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4681 Old Cusseta Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4681 Old Cusseta Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 4681 Old Cusseta Rd offer parking?
No, 4681 Old Cusseta Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4681 Old Cusseta Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4681 Old Cusseta Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4681 Old Cusseta Rd have a pool?
No, 4681 Old Cusseta Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4681 Old Cusseta Rd have accessible units?
No, 4681 Old Cusseta Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4681 Old Cusseta Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4681 Old Cusseta Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr
Columbus, GA 31904
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave
Columbus, GA 31904
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard
Columbus, GA 31907
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd
Columbus, GA 31909
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy
Columbus, GA 31909

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 BedroomsColumbus Apartments with GymsColumbus Apartments with PoolsColumbus Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPeachtree City, GALaGrange, GAPhenix City, ALOpelika, ALGriffin, GAAmericus, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus State UniversityColumbus Technical CollegeAuburn UniversityChattahoochee Valley Community CollegeLaGrange College