4681 Old Cusseta Rd Available 08/10/20 3 Bedroom home located near Ft Benning -

Charming 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom single family home that is conveniently located near the back gate of Ft Benning! This home includes a stove, refrigerator and microwave. New carpet and paint throughout. Shed in backyard. No fence. NO PETS!!. Tenant pay all utilities. Gas and Electric. Landscaping is included with rent. Alarm in home.

Approved applicants only for showings. Tenant Occupied

Apply online at ten20property.com.

Acceptable criteria is at least a 600 on a credit report, three times the rent a month in income and a great rental history.



No Pets Allowed



