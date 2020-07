Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great downtown home for Lieutenants coming to Ft Benning for a shorter period of time! Lease can be adjusted from short term to longer term if needed. Military clause will be in the lease in case you need to cancel the lease early! FULLY FURNISHED! Remodeled! large bedrooms! open floor plan! Close to restaurants, entertainment, Ft Benning and more! Fenced backyard! Pets Allowed!