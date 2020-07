Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

2 Bed 2 Bath in North Columbus - Property Id: 310325



WELCOME HOME TO THIS TOTALLY REMODELED PATIO HOME IN NORTH COLUMBUS. THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY AND PERFECT FOR A FIRST TIME HOMERENTER WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! HOME OFFERS FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR, NEW CARPET, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEELS APPLIANCES, WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER, CERAMIC TILE IN BOTH BATHS, UPDATED LIGHTING, FENCED BACKYARD WITH WIRED STORAGE BUILDING. HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG, GREAT FLOORPLAN WITH NO WASTED SPACE

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3870-sunrise-ln-columbus-ga/310325

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5939640)