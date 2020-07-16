All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:49 PM

2025 42ND STREET

2025 42nd Street · (706) 322-6553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2025 42nd Street, Columbus, GA 31904

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2025 42ND STREET · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1059 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2025 42nd Street, Columbus, GA 31904 - 2BR/1BA home near our office. Large living room area, separate dining room. Minor repairs and cleaning in process but available for viewing. Has central gas heat, central air, carpet. Fenced in back yard, covered carport, screened in porch. Comes with refrigerator, gas stove, stackable washer and dryer. Owner will allow pets with non-refundable pet deposit. Please ask about restrictions (some breeds not allowed).

HAPP: No

Directions: From our parking lot, turn left then lft again on Crestview Drive. Slight right onto Lakewood Drive. Turn left to stay on Lakewood Drive. Turn right onto 42nd Street. House is on the left.

(RLNE1831691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 42ND STREET have any available units?
2025 42ND STREET has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2025 42ND STREET have?
Some of 2025 42ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 42ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2025 42ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 42ND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2025 42ND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2025 42ND STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2025 42ND STREET offers parking.
Does 2025 42ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2025 42ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 42ND STREET have a pool?
No, 2025 42ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2025 42ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 2025 42ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 42ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 42ND STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
