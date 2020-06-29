3667 Madison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Looks New, Smells New, It's Brand NEW! Never lived in Luxury Beauty, waiting for you to arrive! Near historic College Park. Convenient to Marta & airport. Walk to Woodward & easy access to I-85, 15 min to downtown Atlanta. 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms that boast an open kitchen with all stainless steel GE appliances including refrigerator, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Spacious living area w/ cozy fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Master spa bath feat. a double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer Included. Ready for you to Move right on in! THANK YOU!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3667-madison-st-college-park-ga-30337-usa/158b0082-9207-4374-9c5c-c1866d3bc85e



(RLNE5445784)