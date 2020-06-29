3667 Madison Street

Amenities
Looks New, Smells New, It's Brand NEW! Never lived in Luxury Beauty, waiting for you to arrive! Near historic College Park. Convenient to Marta & airport. Walk to Woodward & easy access to I-85, 15 min to downtown Atlanta. 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms that boast an open kitchen with all stainless steel GE appliances including refrigerator, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Spacious living area w/ cozy fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Master spa bath feat. a double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer Included. Ready for you to Move right on in! THANK YOU!
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3667-madison-st-college-park-ga-30337-usa/158b0082-9207-4374-9c5c-c1866d3bc85e
(RLNE5445784)