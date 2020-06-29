All apartments in College Park
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

3667 Madison Street

3667 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

3667 Madison Street, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Looks New, Smells New, It's Brand NEW! Never lived in Luxury Beauty, waiting for you to arrive! Near historic College Park. Convenient to Marta & airport. Walk to Woodward & easy access to I-85, 15 min to downtown Atlanta. 4 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms that boast an open kitchen with all stainless steel GE appliances including refrigerator, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Spacious living area w/ cozy fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom w/ Master spa bath feat. a double vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer Included. Ready for you to Move right on in! THANK YOU!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3667-madison-st-college-park-ga-30337-usa/158b0082-9207-4374-9c5c-c1866d3bc85e

(RLNE5445784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3667 Madison Street have any available units?
3667 Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 3667 Madison Street have?
Some of 3667 Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3667 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
3667 Madison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3667 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3667 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 3667 Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 3667 Madison Street offers parking.
Does 3667 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3667 Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3667 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 3667 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 3667 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 3667 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3667 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3667 Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3667 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3667 Madison Street has units with air conditioning.
