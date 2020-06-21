3392 Washington Rd

Amenities

Cozy 2 BR Home Offers Big Style + PET FRIENDLY - Don't be fooled! This sweet 2 bedroom home has been recently rehabbed and will live big for you. It's all ready to go, just move in, add a few plants and life is good. Make sure to check out the photos of the kitchen. Yes, that's a dishwasher that you see. We will provide a stove and refrigerator. You just bring all the rest of the kitchen stuff. 2 nice size bedrooms and a lovely bath finish out this cozy home. A large backyard and a carport add more amenities. Located just South of Stone Rd, Benningham Park is nearby as is shopping and schools.



Please inquire about our pet policy. Shay Crawford a Cordia Management Leasing Agent, can answer any questions.



Interested in viewing this home? This property is equipped with a system that allows you to access the home on your own without an agent.

That's right. We love pets and have no breed or size restrictions.

However we do not accept cats sorry. We do have a pet policy though so please ask about it.



For more info contact Shay Crawford a Cordia Management leasing agent or you can reach her by phone or text at 404-662-1191. She will go over our renter criteria, which includes:



Our renter criteria includes:

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account to make online rental payments

2. No EVICTIONS IN THE LAST 3YRS, No outstanding Balance at ALL!

3. No Sexual or Violent Felonies

4. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

5. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x's the rent NET(Rent 1028.00.00 = your take home pay must be $3,084)

6. 1 or 2 year lease

7. Must be 18 to apply



We currently do not accept housing vouchers



Tenant is required to have liability insurance and provide proof of coverage or be enrolled thru Cordia Management.



This home is only own by Cordia Management Please please be aware there are scams. Dont give your money through cash app, western union etc.



