College Park, GA
2849 Windsor Forrest Court
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:27 AM

2849 Windsor Forrest Court

2849 Windsor Forrest Court · No Longer Available
Location

2849 Windsor Forrest Court, College Park, GA 30349

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
NEW Paint, NEW Kitchen with Cabinets, Bar Top, stainless steel appliances. New Marble Tile Entry, NEW Carpet, NEW HVAC - Security System - ALL ELECTRIC. HUGE Family Room. French Doors Opens to Patio. Upstairs Each Bedroom is Bright & Cheerful Master Bedroom is HUGE with Walk-in Closet and Surround Closet System, Private Walk-in Bathroom with Garden Tub and Separate Stand up Shower.Laundry Room.
Must make 3X the rent (combined income) No felonies or evictions in last 5 years. 2 year Lease.
Sec 8 welcome but ONLY-Fulton county and College park Vouchers accepted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2849 Windsor Forrest Court have any available units?
2849 Windsor Forrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 2849 Windsor Forrest Court have?
Some of 2849 Windsor Forrest Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2849 Windsor Forrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
2849 Windsor Forrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2849 Windsor Forrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 2849 Windsor Forrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 2849 Windsor Forrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 2849 Windsor Forrest Court offers parking.
Does 2849 Windsor Forrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2849 Windsor Forrest Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2849 Windsor Forrest Court have a pool?
No, 2849 Windsor Forrest Court does not have a pool.
Does 2849 Windsor Forrest Court have accessible units?
No, 2849 Windsor Forrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2849 Windsor Forrest Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2849 Windsor Forrest Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2849 Windsor Forrest Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2849 Windsor Forrest Court has units with air conditioning.
