2849 Windsor Forrest Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

NEW Paint, NEW Kitchen with Cabinets, Bar Top, stainless steel appliances. New Marble Tile Entry, NEW Carpet, NEW HVAC - Security System - ALL ELECTRIC. HUGE Family Room. French Doors Opens to Patio. Upstairs Each Bedroom is Bright & Cheerful Master Bedroom is HUGE with Walk-in Closet and Surround Closet System, Private Walk-in Bathroom with Garden Tub and Separate Stand up Shower.Laundry Room.

Must make 3X the rent (combined income) No felonies or evictions in last 5 years. 2 year Lease.

Sec 8 welcome but ONLY-Fulton county and College park Vouchers accepted