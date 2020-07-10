All apartments in College Park
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:41 PM

2619 Colonial Drive

2619 Colonial Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2619 Colonial Drive, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated, Move-In Ready Ranch home on a Full basement. Original Hardwood Floors a long w/ new hardwood floors throughout. Renovated Kitchen w/ resurfaced Cabinets, New SS Appliances. New Paint Throughout. Master w/ 2 closets and en suite bathroom. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms w/ giant shared bath. Full Basement mostly finished w/ possible 4th bedroom. Shed and Patio in Back. Palatial Backyard. House comes w/ Washer and Dryer. Close to Shopping. Down Town College Park, MARTA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport and More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 Colonial Drive have any available units?
2619 Colonial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 2619 Colonial Drive have?
Some of 2619 Colonial Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 Colonial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Colonial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 Colonial Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2619 Colonial Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 2619 Colonial Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2619 Colonial Drive offers parking.
Does 2619 Colonial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2619 Colonial Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 Colonial Drive have a pool?
No, 2619 Colonial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2619 Colonial Drive have accessible units?
No, 2619 Colonial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 Colonial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 Colonial Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2619 Colonial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2619 Colonial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

