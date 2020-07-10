2619 Colonial Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Renovated, Move-In Ready Ranch home on a Full basement. Original Hardwood Floors a long w/ new hardwood floors throughout. Renovated Kitchen w/ resurfaced Cabinets, New SS Appliances. New Paint Throughout. Master w/ 2 closets and en suite bathroom. Spacious Secondary Bedrooms w/ giant shared bath. Full Basement mostly finished w/ possible 4th bedroom. Shed and Patio in Back. Palatial Backyard. House comes w/ Washer and Dryer. Close to Shopping. Down Town College Park, MARTA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport and More.