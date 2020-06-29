1776 Lyle Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking

Freshly painted inside and out! This period home has a beautiful rocking chair front porch, high ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Living room with decorative fireplace and French doors leading to dining room. Kitchen has maple stained cabinets, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master bath has jetted tub with shower, tile floor and glass block window. Second bath has vinyl flooring and period claw-foot tub. Laundry room and mud room for extra storage. Large backyard and off street parking. College Park Housing Vouchers accepted. No pets.