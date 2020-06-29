All apartments in College Park
1776 Lyle Ave
1776 Lyle Ave

1776 Lyle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1776 Lyle Avenue, College Park, GA 30337
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
Freshly painted inside and out! This period home has a beautiful rocking chair front porch, high ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Living room with decorative fireplace and French doors leading to dining room. Kitchen has maple stained cabinets, refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. Master bath has jetted tub with shower, tile floor and glass block window. Second bath has vinyl flooring and period claw-foot tub. Laundry room and mud room for extra storage. Large backyard and off street parking. College Park Housing Vouchers accepted. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1776 Lyle Ave have any available units?
1776 Lyle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, GA.
What amenities does 1776 Lyle Ave have?
Some of 1776 Lyle Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1776 Lyle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1776 Lyle Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1776 Lyle Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1776 Lyle Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 1776 Lyle Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1776 Lyle Ave offers parking.
Does 1776 Lyle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1776 Lyle Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1776 Lyle Ave have a pool?
No, 1776 Lyle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1776 Lyle Ave have accessible units?
No, 1776 Lyle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1776 Lyle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1776 Lyle Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1776 Lyle Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1776 Lyle Ave has units with air conditioning.
