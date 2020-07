Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic rental opportunity in the trifecta of Cobb county school districts! Open concept kitchen w/ view to family room. New granite counters in kitchen/bathrooms. Master on main for you, with 3 large bedrooms and additional bath upstairs for the little ones! Spacious backyard that's been upgraded to accommodate your largest family gatherings. Don't wait, or this one will be gone before you know it!!