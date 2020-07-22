All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:36 PM

905 College Place Court Northwest

905 College Place Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

905 College Place Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

w/d hookup
dogs allowed
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bathroom on a cul-de-sac in Kennesaw. Close to major highways, shopping, restaurants, Kennesaw State, etc. Faux hardwoods through main level. This home has ample space and a large fenced in backyard. Fully finished basement with full bath and extra storage areas. Washer Dryer Connections, Two car garage.

Schools: Pitner Elem, Palmer Middle, Kell High School

$350 Non refundable Pet Fee (no aggressive breeds)

Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click “view details” and then “contact us” to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there.

We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers

Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease) No more than 2 un-related tenants per single family home (Cobb County)
Credit/background check- credit content will be considered - collection accounts may disqualifyMust make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)
Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.
Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria
Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision
Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent
Move In Fee $150

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 College Place Court Northwest have any available units?
905 College Place Court Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 905 College Place Court Northwest have?
Some of 905 College Place Court Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 College Place Court Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
905 College Place Court Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 College Place Court Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 905 College Place Court Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 905 College Place Court Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 905 College Place Court Northwest offers parking.
Does 905 College Place Court Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 College Place Court Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 College Place Court Northwest have a pool?
No, 905 College Place Court Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 905 College Place Court Northwest have accessible units?
No, 905 College Place Court Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 905 College Place Court Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 College Place Court Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 College Place Court Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 College Place Court Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
