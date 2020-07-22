905 College Place Court Northwest

Amenities

w/d hookup dogs allowed garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bathroom on a cul-de-sac in Kennesaw. Close to major highways, shopping, restaurants, Kennesaw State, etc. Faux hardwoods through main level. This home has ample space and a large fenced in backyard. Fully finished basement with full bath and extra storage areas. Washer Dryer Connections, Two car garage.



Schools: Pitner Elem, Palmer Middle, Kell High School



$350 Non refundable Pet Fee (no aggressive breeds)



Online Leasing Only: For Leasing Information- When a property is available, click “view details” and then “contact us” to fill out in inquiry form. We will contact you based on availability and qualifications from there.



We do not accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers



Application Qualifications: (note all occupants above the age of 18 must fill out an application and be on the lease) No more than 2 un-related tenants per single family home (Cobb County)

Credit/background check- credit content will be considered - collection accounts may disqualifyMust make at least 3x the monthly rent (can be combined between applicants)

Must have a minimum of 2 years, excellent rental history or mortgage history, evictions or housing collection debt will not be accepted.

Co-Signers will not be accepted for lack of meeting credit criteria

Application fees are non-refundable regardless of selection decision

Hold Deposit (once approved) is equal to 1 month of rent

Move In Fee $150



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.