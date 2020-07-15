All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 2:56 AM

7302 Silver Mine Court

7302 Silver Mine Court Southeast · (844) 874-2669
Location

7302 Silver Mine Court Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30168
Silver Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7302 Silver Mine Court Austell GA · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1591 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,591 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5672622)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7302 Silver Mine Court have any available units?
7302 Silver Mine Court has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7302 Silver Mine Court have?
Some of 7302 Silver Mine Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7302 Silver Mine Court currently offering any rent specials?
7302 Silver Mine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7302 Silver Mine Court pet-friendly?
No, 7302 Silver Mine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 7302 Silver Mine Court offer parking?
Yes, 7302 Silver Mine Court offers parking.
Does 7302 Silver Mine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7302 Silver Mine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7302 Silver Mine Court have a pool?
Yes, 7302 Silver Mine Court has a pool.
Does 7302 Silver Mine Court have accessible units?
No, 7302 Silver Mine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7302 Silver Mine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7302 Silver Mine Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7302 Silver Mine Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7302 Silver Mine Court has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7302 Silver Mine Court?
