725 Holland Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Country Living Charmer-2 bedroom 2 bath home. Updated and fresh. Huge basement can be used as a Rec Room or if you need storage this is it. The house sits idyllically on over 5 acres of land maintained by the owner. If you want a private, updated, place to call home, you can't beat this house. Sitting on the front porch or on the back deck you feel miles away, yet you are really so close to everything. Great school systems, shopping and restaurants just a hop, skip and a jump away!