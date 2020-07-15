All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:54 AM

725 Holland Road

725 Holland Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

725 Holland Road Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Country Living Charmer-2 bedroom 2 bath home. Updated and fresh. Huge basement can be used as a Rec Room or if you need storage this is it. The house sits idyllically on over 5 acres of land maintained by the owner. If you want a private, updated, place to call home, you can't beat this house. Sitting on the front porch or on the back deck you feel miles away, yet you are really so close to everything. Great school systems, shopping and restaurants just a hop, skip and a jump away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Holland Road have any available units?
725 Holland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 725 Holland Road have?
Some of 725 Holland Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Holland Road currently offering any rent specials?
725 Holland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Holland Road pet-friendly?
No, 725 Holland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 725 Holland Road offer parking?
Yes, 725 Holland Road offers parking.
Does 725 Holland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 725 Holland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Holland Road have a pool?
No, 725 Holland Road does not have a pool.
Does 725 Holland Road have accessible units?
No, 725 Holland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Holland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 725 Holland Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 725 Holland Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 725 Holland Road does not have units with air conditioning.
