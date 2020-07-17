703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Current tenant moving out end of July. A great opportunity to rent in Wynnes Ridge - a sought after swim/tennis community close to I-75 and I-285 and the new Braves Arena. Main level, nicely renovated, light and bright with lots of natural light. Granite counters in kitchen and upgraded cabinets. A wow (!) new bathroom, remodeled closets, all new lighting, plus NEW GLASS IN ALL WINDOWS! This unit is garden style with no steps inside. Private entrance on main level (one unit below and one above). Brand new French door refrigerator in Dec 2019. Washer and Dryer included. Wynnes Ridge has well kept buildings, beautiful landscaping, nice salt water pool, and two tennis courts. Safe and quality living at its best.

Note: We do initial screening and set appointments by email. Email agent owner rather than call. Credit report required. 3:1 ratio of income to rent required.

We verify employment, rental history and background.