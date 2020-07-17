All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE

703 Wynnes Ridge Cir SE · (678) 314-8702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

703 Wynnes Ridge Cir SE, Cobb County, GA 30067

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 905 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Current tenant moving out end of July. A great opportunity to rent in Wynnes Ridge - a sought after swim/tennis community close to I-75 and I-285 and the new Braves Arena. Main level, nicely renovated, light and bright with lots of natural light. Granite counters in kitchen and upgraded cabinets. A wow (!) new bathroom, remodeled closets, all new lighting, plus NEW GLASS IN ALL WINDOWS! This unit is garden style with no steps inside. Private entrance on main level (one unit below and one above). Brand new French door refrigerator in Dec 2019. Washer and Dryer included. Wynnes Ridge has well kept buildings, beautiful landscaping, nice salt water pool, and two tennis courts. Safe and quality living at its best.
Note: We do initial screening and set appointments by email. Email agent owner rather than call. Credit report required. 3:1 ratio of income to rent required.
We verify employment, rental history and background.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have any available units?
703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have?
Some of 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE currently offering any rent specials?
703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE pet-friendly?
No, 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE offer parking?
No, 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE does not offer parking.
Does 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have a pool?
Yes, 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE has a pool.
Does 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have accessible units?
No, 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Wynnes Ridge Circle SE does not have units with air conditioning.
