All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
6225 Benbrooke Drive NW
Last updated December 11 2019 at 5:22 AM

6225 Benbrooke Drive NW

6225 Benbrooke Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6225 Benbrooke Drive Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful in Brookstone! Enjoy the amenities of this golf course community in a sought after school district with brand new refinished floors! Work from home? The office at the front of the home with French doors leading to deck! Enjoy the 2 story fireside family rm that opens to the crisp eat in kitchen w/ granite breakfast bar, & tile back splash or take the party out to the deck! Neutral grey paint, master has beautiful tray ceiling & sitting area, along with an en suite with separate his/hers vanities & soaking tub! Unfinished basement for easy expansion!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW have any available units?
6225 Benbrooke Drive NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW have?
Some of 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW currently offering any rent specials?
6225 Benbrooke Drive NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW pet-friendly?
No, 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW offer parking?
Yes, 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW offers parking.
Does 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW have a pool?
No, 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW does not have a pool.
Does 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW have accessible units?
No, 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 6225 Benbrooke Drive NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy
Austell, GA 30168
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
The Grandstand
3500 Windcliff Dr. SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Rosemont at East Cobb
2703 Delk Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Winterset at East Cobb
3400 Winterset Pkwy SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Magnolia Vinings
2151 Cumberland Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
The District at Windy Hill
2245 Interstate North Pkwy W
Atlanta, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College