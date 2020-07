Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Don’t miss the opportunity to rent this Fantastic Contemporary in Kennesaw! The home features three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and has just been updated with new paint inside and out, with pressure washing to the exterior, freshly cleaned carpets and professional landscaping. Highlights include hardwood floors, soaring ceilings, two fireplaces and a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Pets OK with deposit. No smoking. Available Now!