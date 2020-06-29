586 Salem Woods Drive SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Updated townhouse close to 75. Super clean and lots natural light. Bright updated kitchen with granite, painted cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large living room with fireplace, newer flooring and fresh paint. Open living and dining area. Large secondary bedrooms have new carpet, walk in closets and private bathrooms. Master with glass shower doors. Laundry upstairs with new w/d. Sunroom over looks fully fenced private back yard with extra storage in backyard shed. Back yard freshly landscaped with pavers, pergola, flowers and room to relax. Avail 7/12.