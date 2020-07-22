All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
5854 Riverstone Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5854 Riverstone Circle

5854 Riverstone Cir · No Longer Available
Location

5854 Riverstone Cir, Cobb County, GA 30339

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Amazing upscale, multi-level Townhome. Large 3 bedroom/ 3.5 bath PLUS bonus loft. Grand 2-story entryway. Generous rooms throughout. Main level boasts dine-in kitchen w/gathering island. Trey ceiling dining room has butlers pantry w/serving bar. Family room w/access to covered deck. Bonus loft makes perfect home office. Owner retreat with sitting area, private deck and bath. Lower level media/game room, bedroom, bath & patio. WOW!

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5854 Riverstone Circle have any available units?
5854 Riverstone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 5854 Riverstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5854 Riverstone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5854 Riverstone Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5854 Riverstone Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5854 Riverstone Circle offer parking?
No, 5854 Riverstone Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5854 Riverstone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5854 Riverstone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5854 Riverstone Circle have a pool?
No, 5854 Riverstone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5854 Riverstone Circle have accessible units?
No, 5854 Riverstone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5854 Riverstone Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5854 Riverstone Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5854 Riverstone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5854 Riverstone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
