5854 Riverstone Circle

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed

Amazing upscale, multi-level Townhome. Large 3 bedroom/ 3.5 bath PLUS bonus loft. Grand 2-story entryway. Generous rooms throughout. Main level boasts dine-in kitchen w/gathering island. Trey ceiling dining room has butlers pantry w/serving bar. Family room w/access to covered deck. Bonus loft makes perfect home office. Owner retreat with sitting area, private deck and bath. Lower level media/game room, bedroom, bath & patio. WOW!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.