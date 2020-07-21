All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
582 Harcourt Place SE
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM

582 Harcourt Place SE

582 Harcort Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

582 Harcort Place Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Situated in a quiet community, this home features fantastic upgrades including Plantation shutters, Gorgeous Hardwoods, Cedar closets, and Crown Molding. Two story entry leads into the generous Living Room with Fireplace. The Dining Room has French doors leading to a patio and private fenced backyard with storage building. Beautiful sun-lit Kitchen with ample cabinet space, breakfast bar, bay windowed breakfast area and all appliances. A generous half-bath and laundry closet with Washer & Dryer (AS-IS) complete the Lower level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 582 Harcourt Place SE have any available units?
582 Harcourt Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 582 Harcourt Place SE have?
Some of 582 Harcourt Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 582 Harcourt Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
582 Harcourt Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 582 Harcourt Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 582 Harcourt Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 582 Harcourt Place SE offer parking?
No, 582 Harcourt Place SE does not offer parking.
Does 582 Harcourt Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 582 Harcourt Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 582 Harcourt Place SE have a pool?
No, 582 Harcourt Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 582 Harcourt Place SE have accessible units?
No, 582 Harcourt Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 582 Harcourt Place SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 582 Harcourt Place SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 582 Harcourt Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 582 Harcourt Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
