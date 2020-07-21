582 Harcourt Place SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Situated in a quiet community, this home features fantastic upgrades including Plantation shutters, Gorgeous Hardwoods, Cedar closets, and Crown Molding. Two story entry leads into the generous Living Room with Fireplace. The Dining Room has French doors leading to a patio and private fenced backyard with storage building. Beautiful sun-lit Kitchen with ample cabinet space, breakfast bar, bay windowed breakfast area and all appliances. A generous half-bath and laundry closet with Washer & Dryer (AS-IS) complete the Lower level.