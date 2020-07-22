All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
5808 Riverstone Circle
Last updated May 23 2020 at 3:06 PM

5808 Riverstone Circle

5808 Riverstone Cir · No Longer Available
Location

5808 Riverstone Cir, Cobb County, GA 30339

Amenities

hardwood floors
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
hot tub
Meticulously maintained townhome located within the Riverstone at Wildwood subdivision, a quiet and upscale neighborhood. This beautiful home is located within a short distance to The Battery-TRUIST Park, Cobb Energy Center, major highways (I75 & 285) and 25 minutes to Atlanta Hartsfield airport. The upper level of this home boast an elegant and spacious master suite with sitting room, spa like master bath. Beautiful open floor plan with lustrous hardwood floors throughout. Within reach of great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment for the entire family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 Riverstone Circle have any available units?
5808 Riverstone Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 5808 Riverstone Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5808 Riverstone Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 Riverstone Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5808 Riverstone Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 5808 Riverstone Circle offer parking?
No, 5808 Riverstone Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5808 Riverstone Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5808 Riverstone Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 Riverstone Circle have a pool?
No, 5808 Riverstone Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5808 Riverstone Circle have accessible units?
No, 5808 Riverstone Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 Riverstone Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5808 Riverstone Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5808 Riverstone Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5808 Riverstone Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
