5808 Riverstone Circle

Amenities

hardwood floors hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities hot tub

Meticulously maintained townhome located within the Riverstone at Wildwood subdivision, a quiet and upscale neighborhood. This beautiful home is located within a short distance to The Battery-TRUIST Park, Cobb Energy Center, major highways (I75 & 285) and 25 minutes to Atlanta Hartsfield airport. The upper level of this home boast an elegant and spacious master suite with sitting room, spa like master bath. Beautiful open floor plan with lustrous hardwood floors throughout. Within reach of great restaurants, shopping, and entertainment for the entire family.