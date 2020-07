Amenities

2-yr lease required. Beautiful 4 BR 2 BA Ranch house. TOTAL renovation, from top to bottom, almost EVERYTHING is new inside. Must see inside or pictures to appreciate it. Located in quiet, established neighborhood in E. Cobb with great schools. Beautiful kitchen with marble countertop. Brand new appliances, light fixtures, etc. Large private fenced backyard. Easy access to I-75 and I-285, convenient to Marietta Square, SunTrust Park, shopping, dining.