519 Lyle Drive SE

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace range

Refinished hardwood floors throughout! Living Room plus FlexSpace/Office/Den; Dining area open to the kitchen; Spacious 3 bedrooms and original ceramic tile hall bath. Laundry/Storage Room off FlexSpace. Dining Area has door to Screen Porch which overlooks large wood deck on side of house, perfect for entertaining. Level lot includes a fenced back yard (storage building not included in rent). Owner provides Trash service for the property. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.