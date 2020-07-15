All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 519 Lyle Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
519 Lyle Drive SE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

519 Lyle Drive SE

519 Lyle Dr SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

519 Lyle Dr SE, Cobb County, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Refinished hardwood floors throughout! Living Room plus FlexSpace/Office/Den; Dining area open to the kitchen; Spacious 3 bedrooms and original ceramic tile hall bath. Laundry/Storage Room off FlexSpace. Dining Area has door to Screen Porch which overlooks large wood deck on side of house, perfect for entertaining. Level lot includes a fenced back yard (storage building not included in rent). Owner provides Trash service for the property. **Additional $15.00/month for Utility & Maintenance Reductions Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Lyle Drive SE have any available units?
519 Lyle Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 519 Lyle Drive SE have?
Some of 519 Lyle Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Lyle Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
519 Lyle Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Lyle Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 519 Lyle Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 519 Lyle Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 519 Lyle Drive SE offers parking.
Does 519 Lyle Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Lyle Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Lyle Drive SE have a pool?
No, 519 Lyle Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 519 Lyle Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 519 Lyle Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Lyle Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 Lyle Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 Lyle Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 Lyle Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW
Acworth, GA 30101
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
City View Vinings Apartments
3340 Cumberland Blvd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW
Marietta, GA 30008
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Riverside House
3000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Shiloh Green
50 Walton Green Way NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College