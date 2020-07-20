5015 Willeo Rill Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Newly updated 3BD/2BA RANCH on an Incredible Large Corner Lot in sought after Heritage Trace. Top Rated schools, Timber Ridge, Dodgen, Walton. Kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and eat-in kitchen, new SS KitchenAid appliances and white cabinets. Hardwood floors throughout house. Enclosed screen porch/sunroom with a huge deck and yard for entertaining and pets. Community has swim and tennis right across the street. This home will go fast! Also available for sale.