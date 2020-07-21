All apartments in Cobb County
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4991 Oakdale Road SE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:24 AM

4991 Oakdale Road SE

4991 Oakdale Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4991 Oakdale Road Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30080
Oakdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
Spacious bungalow located in established Oakdale Manor neighborhood. This 2 bed/1 bath home features hardwood floors throughout the main living space and in both bedrooms. Semi-open layout allows for separation without compromising 'flow & function'. Kitchen overlooks dining area and backyard with direct access to a private patio. Walk to the Shoppes/Restaurants at West Village, Lewis A Ray Library, and Shoupade Park. Convenient to Cumberland Mall, Braves Stadium, Vinings, and West Midtown. 5 minute drive to 285. Easy commute to I-20 and Hartsfield Jackson Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4991 Oakdale Road SE have any available units?
4991 Oakdale Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4991 Oakdale Road SE have?
Some of 4991 Oakdale Road SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4991 Oakdale Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
4991 Oakdale Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4991 Oakdale Road SE pet-friendly?
No, 4991 Oakdale Road SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4991 Oakdale Road SE offer parking?
Yes, 4991 Oakdale Road SE offers parking.
Does 4991 Oakdale Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4991 Oakdale Road SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4991 Oakdale Road SE have a pool?
No, 4991 Oakdale Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 4991 Oakdale Road SE have accessible units?
No, 4991 Oakdale Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4991 Oakdale Road SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4991 Oakdale Road SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4991 Oakdale Road SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4991 Oakdale Road SE does not have units with air conditioning.
