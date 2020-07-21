4991 Oakdale Road SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

Spacious bungalow located in established Oakdale Manor neighborhood. This 2 bed/1 bath home features hardwood floors throughout the main living space and in both bedrooms. Semi-open layout allows for separation without compromising 'flow & function'. Kitchen overlooks dining area and backyard with direct access to a private patio. Walk to the Shoppes/Restaurants at West Village, Lewis A Ray Library, and Shoupade Park. Convenient to Cumberland Mall, Braves Stadium, Vinings, and West Midtown. 5 minute drive to 285. Easy commute to I-20 and Hartsfield Jackson Airport.