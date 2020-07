Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

GREAT HOME IN A QUIET CUD-DE-SAC WITH A FENCED YARD AND SCREENED PORCH. HARDWOODS MOST OF FIRST FLOOR, DUAL STAIRCASE, GRANITE COUNTERS W/TUMBLE TILE BACKSPLASH. MORE CLOSET SPACE THAN YOU WILL NEED. WELL APPOINTED BASEMENT FEATURES WILL MAKE SURE THIS IS YOUR LAST STOP. .