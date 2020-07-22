490 Embry Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available Now! Terrific updated Ranch w/Bsmt in East Cobb. Large entertainment spaces and an inviting open floorplan. Kitchen updates include Solid Surface Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cabinets Replaced and Expanded w/pantry cabinets and extra counter space for entertaining. Kitchen is open to Breakfast and oversized Vaulted Great Room. Breakfast / Great Room have two sets of double doors leading to a large Screened Porch and a Covered Deck Area. Bathrooms are completely updated too. 4BR's or 3 and an Office on main level. Basement has two finished areas, 2-Car Garage and a Huge storage area / workshop space. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details.