490 Embry Ln
Last updated March 20 2020 at 11:19 PM

490 Embry Ln

490 Embry Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

490 Embry Lane Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available Now! Terrific updated Ranch w/Bsmt in East Cobb. Large entertainment spaces and an inviting open floorplan. Kitchen updates include Solid Surface Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cabinets Replaced and Expanded w/pantry cabinets and extra counter space for entertaining. Kitchen is open to Breakfast and oversized Vaulted Great Room. Breakfast / Great Room have two sets of double doors leading to a large Screened Porch and a Covered Deck Area. Bathrooms are completely updated too. 4BR's or 3 and an Office on main level. Basement has two finished areas, 2-Car Garage and a Huge storage area / workshop space. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 490 Embry Ln have any available units?
490 Embry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 490 Embry Ln have?
Some of 490 Embry Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 490 Embry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
490 Embry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 490 Embry Ln pet-friendly?
No, 490 Embry Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 490 Embry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 490 Embry Ln offers parking.
Does 490 Embry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 490 Embry Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 490 Embry Ln have a pool?
No, 490 Embry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 490 Embry Ln have accessible units?
No, 490 Embry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 490 Embry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 490 Embry Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 490 Embry Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 490 Embry Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
