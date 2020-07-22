4805 Village.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

TOP FLOOR and END UNIT! What more could you ask for?! This beautiful well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit is located near Battery Park, various restaurants, shopping and more. Nestled behind the sought after West Village area, you will find this quiet community. The unit has a floor plan that has an open layout, living room with a double sided gas fireplace, a private balcony that's perfect to entertain friends and family. Master suite has separate tub and shower, full custom closet and double sinks. Washer and dryer is included.