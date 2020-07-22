All apartments in Cobb County
4805 Village.
Cobb County, GA
4805 Village
Last updated July 20 2020 at 9:54 AM

4805 Village

4805 W Village Way SE · (404) 644-6216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4805 W Village Way SE, Cobb County, GA 30080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Amenities

TOP FLOOR and END UNIT! What more could you ask for?! This beautiful well kept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit is located near Battery Park, various restaurants, shopping and more. Nestled behind the sought after West Village area, you will find this quiet community. The unit has a floor plan that has an open layout, living room with a double sided gas fireplace, a private balcony that's perfect to entertain friends and family. Master suite has separate tub and shower, full custom closet and double sinks. Washer and dryer is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4805 Village have any available units?
4805 Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4805 Village have?
Some of 4805 Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4805 Village currently offering any rent specials?
4805 Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4805 Village pet-friendly?
No, 4805 Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 4805 Village offer parking?
No, 4805 Village does not offer parking.
Does 4805 Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4805 Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4805 Village have a pool?
Yes, 4805 Village has a pool.
Does 4805 Village have accessible units?
No, 4805 Village does not have accessible units.
Does 4805 Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4805 Village has units with dishwashers.
Does 4805 Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 4805 Village does not have units with air conditioning.

