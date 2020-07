Amenities

Wonderful home. Gonna want to see this one. on over 1 acre of land. Wrap around porch, huge kitchen with island, tons of windows and light, 2 sided fireplace on 1st floor. This home has tons of character and complete privacy. 3 bedrooms upstairs and office/bedroom on 1st floor. Large master suite with walk-in closets and spa-like master bath. Top HS district. Amazing and serene setting surrounded by trees and horse pastures!