4606 Hickory Run
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4606 Hickory Run

4606 Hickory Run Court Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4606 Hickory Run Court Northwest, Cobb County, GA 30102

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming Acworth Home! Near Wade Green Rd/ Minutes to I-75

** NORTH COBB HS District **

FEATURES:

* 3 bed/2.5 bath
* Den on on Main
* Greatroom w/Fireplace and Dining Area
* Spacious Kitchen w/Black Appliances / Refrig Included / Laundry Room
* Master Suite w/Private Bath/ Double Vanities
* Hardwood Floors/ Tiled Kitchen
* Eat-in Kitchen area / Serve your favorite comfort food!
* Separate Laundry Room
* OVERSIZE deck

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** $15 of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

Rental Criteria: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria Apply at www.applyforthishouse.com

*Pet policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs. $300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter

*$49 application fee (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 Hickory Run have any available units?
4606 Hickory Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4606 Hickory Run have?
Some of 4606 Hickory Run's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 Hickory Run currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Hickory Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Hickory Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 4606 Hickory Run is pet friendly.
Does 4606 Hickory Run offer parking?
Yes, 4606 Hickory Run offers parking.
Does 4606 Hickory Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 Hickory Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Hickory Run have a pool?
No, 4606 Hickory Run does not have a pool.
Does 4606 Hickory Run have accessible units?
No, 4606 Hickory Run does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 Hickory Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4606 Hickory Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 4606 Hickory Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4606 Hickory Run has units with air conditioning.
