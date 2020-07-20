4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest

Amenities

Looking for a 5 bedroom home? Look no more! Great split-foyer home with nice features such as LVT flooring, stainless appliances, rear deck.



This home is located in Unincorporated Cobb where there is code for a Single-Family Dwelling Unit. This home may be rented to one family including up to one unrelated adult, or two or fewer unrelated adults and their children and/or grandchildren.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.



Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,499, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,499, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.