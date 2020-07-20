All apartments in Cobb County
Cobb County, GA
4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest
4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest

4527 Hickory Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4527 Hickory Grove Drive, Cobb County, GA 30102

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Looking for a 5 bedroom home? Look no more! Great split-foyer home with nice features such as LVT flooring, stainless appliances, rear deck.

This home is located in Unincorporated Cobb where there is code for a Single-Family Dwelling Unit. This home may be rented to one family including up to one unrelated adult, or two or fewer unrelated adults and their children and/or grandchildren.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Our homes are rented in the current condition. Please be prepared to move in two weeks upon acceptance.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist or letgo.com. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,499, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,499, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest have any available units?
4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest offer parking?
No, 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest have a pool?
No, 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4527 Hickory Grove Drive Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
