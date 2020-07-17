All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4316 Defoors Farm Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4316 Defoors Farm Trail
Last updated July 1 2020 at 7:45 PM

4316 Defoors Farm Trail

4316 Defoors Farms Trl · (470) 288-3008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4316 Defoors Farms Trl, Cobb County, GA 30127

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3508 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4316 Defoors Farm Trail have any available units?
4316 Defoors Farm Trail has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4316 Defoors Farm Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4316 Defoors Farm Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4316 Defoors Farm Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4316 Defoors Farm Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4316 Defoors Farm Trail offer parking?
No, 4316 Defoors Farm Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4316 Defoors Farm Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4316 Defoors Farm Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4316 Defoors Farm Trail have a pool?
No, 4316 Defoors Farm Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4316 Defoors Farm Trail have accessible units?
No, 4316 Defoors Farm Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4316 Defoors Farm Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4316 Defoors Farm Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4316 Defoors Farm Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4316 Defoors Farm Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4316 Defoors Farm Trail?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crestmont
500 Williams Dr
Marietta, GA 30066
Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd
Marietta, GA 30066
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Paces Ridge at Vinings
3900 Paces Walk SE
Vinings, GA 30339
The Park on Windy Hill
2121 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30060
400 Winchester at Vinings Apartment Homes
400 Winchester Trail
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity