This 3 bedroom and 2 baths is located in Powder Springs! The renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops! In addition to all this walls are painted in a neutral color scheme and equipped with stylish fixtures. The property is surrounded with beautiful scenery and has space outside to enjoy and entertain! There is a covered front porch to enjoy year round! There is plenty of room for all to enjoy .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4306 Jones Ct have any available units?
4306 Jones Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 4306 Jones Ct have?
Some of 4306 Jones Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4306 Jones Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4306 Jones Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.