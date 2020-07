430 OAKMONT Circle SE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

A GREAT OPPORTUNITY IN ATLANTA COUNTRY CLUB...QUIET CUL-DE-SAC SURROUNDED BY MULTI MILLION DOLLAR HOMES... 3 CAR GARAGE WITH APARTMENT ABOVE. FANTASTIC FLOOR PLAN WITH ELEGANT GREAT ROOM W/COFFERED CEILING...KITCHEN OPENS TO WONDERFUL COVERED PORCH...PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. CHEF'S KITCHEN, MASTER ON MAIN WITH FIRESIDE SITTING AREA. SECONDARY BEDROOMS ARE SPACIOUS, FINISHED TERRACE LEVEL WITH WONDERFUL BAR AREA... GAME ROOM, GYM OR ADDITIONAL BEDROOM. HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR SALE OR LEASE OR LEASE PURCHASE.