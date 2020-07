Amenities

New Carpet, New Double Pane insulated windows, new siding, fresh paint. Are you exhausted by landlords who are unresponsive and don't keep up the property? That ends here. Great landlord and a strong community where neighbors look out for each other. Quiet location with easy access to I-75, I-285 but far enough away from the Braves Stadium to avoid game-day traffic. Roommate floorplan with large Master Bedroom on the top floor with a second bedroom/bath on the main.