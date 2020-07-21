4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail

Amenities

pet friendly extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Priority given to applicants with September move-in date!



***FEES: Application $0, Background Check (if chosen for property) $40 per adult, Security Deposit $1500, Refundable Pet Deposit $300***



Due to the high volume of interest in this property, we are asking for questions to be sent via email to 4174@gohhp.com. Calls cannot be guaranteed a return call.



Ranch property with Large Eat-in Kitchen, 3 large bedrooms with 2 full baths, 1 large bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Extra storage. Close to KSU, I-75, & Town Center Mall!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.