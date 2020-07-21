All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail
Last updated September 27 2019 at 8:49 PM

4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail

4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Priority given to applicants with September move-in date!

***FEES: Application $0, Background Check (if chosen for property) $40 per adult, Security Deposit $1500, Refundable Pet Deposit $300***

Due to the high volume of interest in this property, we are asking for questions to be sent via email to 4174@gohhp.com. Calls cannot be guaranteed a return call.

Ranch property with Large Eat-in Kitchen, 3 large bedrooms with 2 full baths, 1 large bonus room can be used as a 4th bedroom. Extra storage. Close to KSU, I-75, & Town Center Mall!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail have any available units?
4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail offer parking?
No, 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail does not offer parking.
Does 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 4174 Shiloh Ridge Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Falls at Sope Creek
1950 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30068
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way
Austell, GA 30106
Hudson Ridge
3505 Windy Ridge Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Belmont Place
2825 Windy Hill Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
Walton on the Chattahoochee
6640 Akers Mill Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College