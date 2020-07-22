All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3988 Amberley Lane

3988 Amberly Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

3988 Amberly Ln NE, Cobb County, GA 30062

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
New paint new carpet new appliances and granite Countertops. Home feels brand new. Well maintained executive 4 bed home on cue-de-sac street. Large master has ensuite master bath with heated flooring. Swim tennis available to tenants for a fee. Great schools. 2 year lease may be available. Pets considered with additional deposit and non refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3988 Amberley Lane have any available units?
3988 Amberley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3988 Amberley Lane have?
Some of 3988 Amberley Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3988 Amberley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3988 Amberley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3988 Amberley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3988 Amberley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3988 Amberley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3988 Amberley Lane offers parking.
Does 3988 Amberley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3988 Amberley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3988 Amberley Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3988 Amberley Lane has a pool.
Does 3988 Amberley Lane have accessible units?
No, 3988 Amberley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3988 Amberley Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3988 Amberley Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3988 Amberley Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3988 Amberley Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
