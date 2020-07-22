3988 Amberley Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

New paint new carpet new appliances and granite Countertops. Home feels brand new. Well maintained executive 4 bed home on cue-de-sac street. Large master has ensuite master bath with heated flooring. Swim tennis available to tenants for a fee. Great schools. 2 year lease may be available. Pets considered with additional deposit and non refundable pet fee.