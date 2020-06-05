All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:47 PM

3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE

3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive Southeast · (404) 661-5444
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent Luxury Townhome in Old Atlanta Station, located just inside the perimeter close to Vinings, Buckhead, Smyrna & the West Side of Atlanta.
This 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath brick home features a unique kitchen w/ custom cabinets, granite counter-tops, tile backsplash, a built-in microwave/oven combo, gas stove-top, & stainless steel refrigerator! This "DUAL MASTER" floorplan has 2 oversized bedrooms on upper level. Spacious & open floor plan also has a cozy double-sided fireplace, beautiful hardwood floors. 2-car garage & Full finished terrace level w/ full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE have any available units?
3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE have?
Some of 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE offers parking.
Does 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE have a pool?
No, 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3939 Old Atlanta Station Drive SE does not have units with air conditioning.
