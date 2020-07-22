All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3859 Sandy Plains Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3859 Sandy Plains Road
Last updated January 11 2020 at 10:46 AM

3859 Sandy Plains Road

3859 Sandy Plains Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3859 Sandy Plains Road Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30066

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated and remodeled home in top-rated school district sits on almost 1/2 acre, NOT in a subdivision! Chef's kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances open to Dining area. Large open family room with cozy fireplace and dramatic columns. Private Master Suite with remodeled Master Bath. Good size secondary bedrooms. Tiles and hardwood floors throughout the house. Large level private backyard. Gazebo. Home fits great for personal and business use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3859 Sandy Plains Road have any available units?
3859 Sandy Plains Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3859 Sandy Plains Road have?
Some of 3859 Sandy Plains Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3859 Sandy Plains Road currently offering any rent specials?
3859 Sandy Plains Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3859 Sandy Plains Road pet-friendly?
No, 3859 Sandy Plains Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3859 Sandy Plains Road offer parking?
Yes, 3859 Sandy Plains Road offers parking.
Does 3859 Sandy Plains Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3859 Sandy Plains Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3859 Sandy Plains Road have a pool?
No, 3859 Sandy Plains Road does not have a pool.
Does 3859 Sandy Plains Road have accessible units?
No, 3859 Sandy Plains Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3859 Sandy Plains Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3859 Sandy Plains Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3859 Sandy Plains Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3859 Sandy Plains Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd
Kennesaw, GA 30144
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW
Marietta, GA 30062
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Barrett
83 Ernest W Barrett Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30066
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Cortland East Cobb
2085 Roswell Rd
Marietta, GA 30062

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College