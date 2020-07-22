All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:50 AM

3822 Hardee Dr NW

3822 Hardee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3822 Hardee Drive, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
Charming Cape Cod! Full Rocking Chair Front Porch! Fresh Exterior Paint! Fabulous West Cobb Location Convenient to Shopping, Dining, Entertainment and So Much More! Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level! Vaulted Foyer Entry! Fireside Family Room with Built-ins! Bright Eat-in Kitchen Opens to Large Back Deck Overlooking Massive Fenced Back Yard! Master on Main! 2 Spacious Bedrooms Up with Guest Bath! Finished Bonus Room in Basement...great for Office, Exercise or Playroom! Large Laundry is perfect for additional storage and Mud Room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 Hardee Dr NW have any available units?
3822 Hardee Dr NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3822 Hardee Dr NW have?
Some of 3822 Hardee Dr NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 Hardee Dr NW currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Hardee Dr NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Hardee Dr NW pet-friendly?
No, 3822 Hardee Dr NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3822 Hardee Dr NW offer parking?
No, 3822 Hardee Dr NW does not offer parking.
Does 3822 Hardee Dr NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 Hardee Dr NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Hardee Dr NW have a pool?
No, 3822 Hardee Dr NW does not have a pool.
Does 3822 Hardee Dr NW have accessible units?
No, 3822 Hardee Dr NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 Hardee Dr NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3822 Hardee Dr NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3822 Hardee Dr NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3822 Hardee Dr NW does not have units with air conditioning.
