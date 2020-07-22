3822 Hardee Dr NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym

Charming Cape Cod! Full Rocking Chair Front Porch! Fresh Exterior Paint! Fabulous West Cobb Location Convenient to Shopping, Dining, Entertainment and So Much More! Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Level! Vaulted Foyer Entry! Fireside Family Room with Built-ins! Bright Eat-in Kitchen Opens to Large Back Deck Overlooking Massive Fenced Back Yard! Master on Main! 2 Spacious Bedrooms Up with Guest Bath! Finished Bonus Room in Basement...great for Office, Exercise or Playroom! Large Laundry is perfect for additional storage and Mud Room!