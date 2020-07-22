3351 Owens Brook Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 4-bed ranch on one-half acre! You need to see the pics! - You wont believe the renovations! Kitchen and all baths look as if they popped out of a magazine! Kitchen has granite, ss appliances. Chic gray paint throughout AND a large bonus room too! Space for everyone! Set on more than one-half acre dotted with mature hardwoods, this homes vaulted great room has a tall, stone fireplace that adds warmth and character. Master on main w/own private bath suite. Private deck has great views of natural wooded area Close to Hwy 41 (Cobb Pkwy).



(RLNE3846386)