Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

3351 Owens Brook Way

3351 Owens Landing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3351 Owens Landing Drive, Cobb County, GA 30152

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 4-bed ranch on one-half acre! You need to see the pics! - You wont believe the renovations! Kitchen and all baths look as if they popped out of a magazine! Kitchen has granite, ss appliances. Chic gray paint throughout AND a large bonus room too! Space for everyone! Set on more than one-half acre dotted with mature hardwoods, this homes vaulted great room has a tall, stone fireplace that adds warmth and character. Master on main w/own private bath suite. Private deck has great views of natural wooded area Close to Hwy 41 (Cobb Pkwy).

(RLNE3846386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3351 Owens Brook Way have any available units?
3351 Owens Brook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3351 Owens Brook Way have?
Some of 3351 Owens Brook Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3351 Owens Brook Way currently offering any rent specials?
3351 Owens Brook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3351 Owens Brook Way pet-friendly?
No, 3351 Owens Brook Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3351 Owens Brook Way offer parking?
No, 3351 Owens Brook Way does not offer parking.
Does 3351 Owens Brook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3351 Owens Brook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3351 Owens Brook Way have a pool?
No, 3351 Owens Brook Way does not have a pool.
Does 3351 Owens Brook Way have accessible units?
No, 3351 Owens Brook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3351 Owens Brook Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3351 Owens Brook Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3351 Owens Brook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3351 Owens Brook Way does not have units with air conditioning.
