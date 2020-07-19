All apartments in Cobb County
3300 Pebble Hill Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:41 PM

3300 Pebble Hill Drive

3300 Pebble Hill Drive · (678) 235-9094
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3300 Pebble Hill Drive, Cobb County, GA 30062

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.1 Bath · 1 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to FMLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,973 sq ft home in Marietta! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Pebble Hill Drive have any available units?
3300 Pebble Hill Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3300 Pebble Hill Drive have?
Some of 3300 Pebble Hill Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Pebble Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Pebble Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Pebble Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 Pebble Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3300 Pebble Hill Drive offer parking?
No, 3300 Pebble Hill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3300 Pebble Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Pebble Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Pebble Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 3300 Pebble Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Pebble Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3300 Pebble Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Pebble Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Pebble Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3300 Pebble Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3300 Pebble Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
