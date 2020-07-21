3111 Mars Hill Church Road Northwest, Unit A

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking internet access

***AWESOME DEAL...GREAT LOCATION! ...DISCOUNTED RENT! IMMACULATE....WELL MAINTAINED....CLEAN...Available May 1st!***



***JUST UPDATED at 678rent.com*** APPLY TODAY!



***NEWLY REMODELED BRICK PROPERTY****



ALL UPDATED...MUST SEE! NOW AVAILABLE FOR RENT!! MOVE IN READY!. Rare Large Brick Ranch Duplex Home in the best location in West Cobb County!



2 miles from Lake Acworth, Best schools in West Cobb, 1 mile from Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A etc....



**SEE Below** ONLY - $1,395.00 monthly - 3111-A Mars Hill Church Road, Acworth, Georgia 30101. 3 Bedrooms / 1 Full Bath (1,710sq)



Separate Meters---- (gas, electric, trash and water meter bills each month are the Resident's responsibility) Management is responsible for yard care (cut yard serviced twice a month).



**NOTE: RENTS ARE MUCH HIGHER IN THIS AREA!!!



Great Family Home ... with tons of space on 2+ acres. Great Location to shopping and fantastic schools! Level yard and home (No Stairs/Steps). Paved & level long driveway deep into the lot leads to home's front door on the left side with easy drive in entry into property.



This home is quiet, private which sits far away from back of street. Very private entrance for a nice Resident and Family. 3 very large bedrooms/1 Extra large Bonus Room/1 Full Bath which has over 1,710 square feet of livable space. 2 car space - large carport with HVAC air conditioning, connected brick storage unit. Washer and Dryer hookups, fenced in back yard. Nice family room, movie room, study room and front and back outside new painted deck areas. Ceiling fans and HVAC system. Hardwoods throughout.



UPDATED KITCHEN WITH APPLIANCES!



No HOA restrictions, brick ranch home on 2 acres of land! Central Heating and Cooling throughout. Newer premium stainless steel metal roof and major systems are in good repair. Washer and dryer hookups available. A 16 x 16 Insulated Metal Storage unit sits safely on the property in the backyard for lots of your storage needs.



Schedule by appointment only.



Call Management office and speak with Lisa at 678-646-7600 x0 - She will be happy to schedule and show the home to you. Also, the home will be clean in broom swept condition, kitchen appliances (double door refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher, exterior pressure washed, freshly painted and will be vacant at time of lease signing. (April 30-May 1)



Easy Qualifying, Easy Terms. Pets Welcome.



For Applications, please go to www.678rent.com Application Fee per applicant is $60.00.



Great location. Great Home, Great Schools, Great Shopping, etc. Hurry! Won't Last!



Call today. 678-646-7600 x- 0- ask for Lisa White. Go to www.678rent.com for details.

3111 Mars Hill Church Road, Unit A - Great Family Home ... with tons of space on 2+ acres. Great Location to shopping and fantastic schools! Level yard and home. Paved level long driveway deep into the lot leads to home's front door on the left side entry.



This home is quiet, private which sits far away from back of street. Very private entrance for a nice Resident. 3 very large bedrooms/1 Extra large Bonus Room/1 Full Bath which has over 1,710square feet of livable space. 2 space large carport with storage. Washer and Dryer hookups, fenced in back yard, Nice family room, movie room, study room and front and back outside deck areas. Hardwoods throughout.



UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES!



No HOA restrictions brick ranch home on 2 acres of land! Central Heating and Cooling throughout. Newer premium stainless steel metal roof and major systems are in good repair. Washer and dryer hookups available. A 16 x 16 Insulated Metal Storage unit sits on the property in the backyard for lots of your personal storage needs.



Schedule by appointment only.



Call Management office and speak with Lisa at 678-646-7600 x0 - She will be happy to schedule and show the home to you. Also, the home will be clean in broom swept condition, new kitchen appliances, exterior pressure washed, freshly painted and vacant at time of lease signing.



Easy Qualifying, Easy Terms. Pets Welcome.



Call today. 678-646-7600 x- 0- ask for Lisa White. Go to www.678rent.com for details.