Cobb County, GA
3093 Crest Ridge Cir
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:30 AM

3093 Crest Ridge Cir

3093 Crest Ridge Circle Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3093 Crest Ridge Circle Southwest, Cobb County, GA 30060

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly painted home with an open floorplan in a well-established sub-division close to shopping, schools and public transportation. Large den can be used for 5th bedroom. 3 full baths, double sinks and soaker tub in master. The family room has hardwood floors; on the main level, new carpet throughout other areas. The floor plan is a split foyer with a lot of storage space throughout the home. Supersize garage with room for housing equipment. Call today this home will check off all your boxes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3093 Crest Ridge Cir have any available units?
3093 Crest Ridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3093 Crest Ridge Cir have?
Some of 3093 Crest Ridge Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3093 Crest Ridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
3093 Crest Ridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3093 Crest Ridge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 3093 Crest Ridge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3093 Crest Ridge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 3093 Crest Ridge Cir offers parking.
Does 3093 Crest Ridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3093 Crest Ridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3093 Crest Ridge Cir have a pool?
No, 3093 Crest Ridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 3093 Crest Ridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 3093 Crest Ridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 3093 Crest Ridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3093 Crest Ridge Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 3093 Crest Ridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 3093 Crest Ridge Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
