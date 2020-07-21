3093 Crest Ridge Cir

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage carpet oven refrigerator

Newly painted home with an open floorplan in a well-established sub-division close to shopping, schools and public transportation. Large den can be used for 5th bedroom. 3 full baths, double sinks and soaker tub in master. The family room has hardwood floors; on the main level, new carpet throughout other areas. The floor plan is a split foyer with a lot of storage space throughout the home. Supersize garage with room for housing equipment. Call today this home will check off all your boxes.