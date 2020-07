Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedrooms 2 baths with 2 car garage, vaulted ceilings, close to I 75, 41 and KSU, fresh paint and newer carpet, stone fireplace in living room. Private and fenced backyard. We do not advertise on Craigslist. Available immediately.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,400, Available Now

