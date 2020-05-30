All apartments in Cobb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest

2989 Fetlock Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2989 Fetlock Drive, Cobb County, GA 30064

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is available now! Cozy living room with fireplace and laminate wood floors! The kitchen has black appliances with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space! Nice backyard with wooden deck and shade trees! Great for entertaining! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest have any available units?
2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest have?
Some of 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
