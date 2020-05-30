2989 Fetlock Drive Southwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is available now! Cozy living room with fireplace and laminate wood floors! The kitchen has black appliances with plenty of cabinet and granite countertop space! Nice backyard with wooden deck and shade trees! Great for entertaining! Don't miss out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

