Cobb County, GA
2735 Adams Landing Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2735 Adams Landing Way

2735 Adams Landing Way · No Longer Available
Location

2735 Adams Landing Way, Cobb County, GA 30127

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 5 bed, 4 bath, 4301 sq. ft., 2 story home in Powder Springs, GA!! Open and spacious floor plan. Over-sized island kitchen with breakfast area and tons of cabinets & counter space. Huge living room. Large master suite features separate tub/shower and walk in closet. Game room up. Other features include: Formal living and dining areas. 3 car garage, hardwood foyer, big backyard, one guest bedroom & full bath on the main level.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 Adams Landing Way have any available units?
2735 Adams Landing Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 2735 Adams Landing Way have?
Some of 2735 Adams Landing Way's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2735 Adams Landing Way currently offering any rent specials?
2735 Adams Landing Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 Adams Landing Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2735 Adams Landing Way is pet friendly.
Does 2735 Adams Landing Way offer parking?
Yes, 2735 Adams Landing Way offers parking.
Does 2735 Adams Landing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 Adams Landing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 Adams Landing Way have a pool?
No, 2735 Adams Landing Way does not have a pool.
Does 2735 Adams Landing Way have accessible units?
No, 2735 Adams Landing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 Adams Landing Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2735 Adams Landing Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2735 Adams Landing Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2735 Adams Landing Way does not have units with air conditioning.
