2735 Adams Landing Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities game room 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 5 bed, 4 bath, 4301 sq. ft., 2 story home in Powder Springs, GA!! Open and spacious floor plan. Over-sized island kitchen with breakfast area and tons of cabinets & counter space. Huge living room. Large master suite features separate tub/shower and walk in closet. Game room up. Other features include: Formal living and dining areas. 3 car garage, hardwood foyer, big backyard, one guest bedroom & full bath on the main level.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.